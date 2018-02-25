Sridevi's untimely death on Saturday (February 24) night has deeply saddened the entire nation. She died of a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai where she was attending Mohit Marwah's wedding along with her husband Boney Kapoor and her daughter Khushi Kapoor. She was 54.

As soon as the news broke on social media, condolences started pouring in from all quarters on social media on late night at around 3 am.

Well-wishers started gathering at Sridevi's house in Mumbai to be by her elder daughter Janhvi's side who couldn't fly with her mom as she was busy shooting for her debut film.

While her mortal remains are expected to be flown to Mumbai from Dubai by Cargo or a private jet at cargo airport terminal between 12pm to 2pm, the entire media and her fans have gathered outside Sridevi's residence to offer their last respects to the legendary actress.

Check out the fresh visuals here: