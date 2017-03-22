- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Fresh appeal launched for man who went on rampage at Network Rail depot
British Transport Police have issued a fresh appeal to find this man after he went on the rampage at a Network Rail depot near Victoria station. The video, originally released on 8 November shows a man rampaging through a train depot at Victoria, in London. The man was armed with a sledgehammer and the incident took place on 22 October.
Most popular