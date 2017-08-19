If you are a frequent traveler on the highways of India, chances are higher that you end up spending a lot of time at toll booths. Often the queue will be really long and you may get irritated over the movement of cars at tortoise's pace.

Here is good news for you. In line with the agenda of being a cash-less economy, the Narendra Modi government has launched a mobile application christened MyFASTag. It is aimed to reduce congestion at toll gates on national highways.

NHAI Chairman Deepak Kumar said the cumbersome method of purchase and recharge of FASTags has been one of the major challenges with the Electronic Toll Collection project. "The mobile app launched will ease the process, making it possible to buy or recharge FASTags at the click of a mobile button," he said.

What is MyFASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, where the amount is automatically deducted from one's bank account once the tag is scanned by a radio frequency identification scanner.

What is the benefit of using MyFASTag?

The government has directed that one lane at all 371 NHAI toll plazas should be exclusively reserved for FASTags payments from October 1. This dedicated line for FASTag will not allow any other form of payment. Hence, the FASTag moving will be decongested and movement will be faster than other lanes in a toll booth.

How can I recharge MyFASTag?

Purchase and recharge of FASTag can be done by a click of a mobile button using the newly launched app. It is an extremely user-friendly consumer app and it also keeps track of FASTag transactions. The app also ensures easy online grievance redressal.

How to download MyFASTag app?

The app can be downloaded from the App Store for both Android and iOS systems. In the search bar type 'MyFASTag'. You will find the first app, which has been launched by NHAI.