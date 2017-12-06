French rock star Johnny Hallyday dies at 74 Close
French rock star Johnny Hallyday dies at 74

Johnny Hallyday aka the French Elvis has died after battling lung cancer for several months. He passed away at his home in Marnes-la-Coquette, situated in west of Paris, following medical treatment at a hospital. He was 74 years old. Johnny Hallyday has left us. I write these words without believing them. But yet, its true. My man is no longer with us, his wife Laeticia Hallyday said in a statement to Agence France Presse on Wednesday (Dec. 6). He left us tonight as he lived his whole life, with courage and dignity.