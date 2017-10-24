Badminton Superseries action shifts from Odense to Paris as French Open 2017 kick starts from Tuesday, October 24 at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin.

Focus will be on India's Kidambi Srikanth, who will be heading into the upcoming tournament on a high after having won the Denmark Open earlier this week. The world number eight will be bidding to win back-to-back Superseires titles for the second time in 2017 after his Indonesia-Australia double earlier this season.

Shi Yuqi quarter-final awaits Srikanth

Srikanth, seeded eighth in Paris, will open his campaign against qualifier and world number 45 Fabian Roth of Germany. The Indian shuttler is likely to take on world number four and All England runner-up Shi Yuqi in the quarter-final.

On the other hand, world number 14 HS Prannoy, who defeated Lee Chong Wei in Denmark before losing to world number two Son Wan Ho in the quarter-final, will take on Denmark Open runner-up Lee Hyun il in the opening round. If the Kerala-based shuttler gets past the veteran South Korean, he is likely to face Son as early as in the second round.

Meanwhile, Sai Praneeth, who has struggled to produce consistent results after his Singapore Open win, has the possibility of meeting seventh seed and Malaysia great Lee Chong Wei in the second round.

Parupalli Kashyap was promoted from qualifiers after the withdrawal of world number one Viktor Axelsen and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan. The 31-year-old will be up against Korea Open winner Anthony Ginting of Indonesia in the first round on Wednesday, October 25.

Sindhu, Saina eye return to winning ways

World number two PV Sindhu will be eager to get back to winning ways after early exits in Japan and Denmark. The World Championships silver medallist will begin her campaign in Paris against Spain's Beatriz Corralles.

Sindhu will have a chance to avenge her Denmark defeat against 19-year-old Chinese shuttler Chen Yufei as the two are likely to meet in the quarter-final.

World number 12 Saina Nehwal, who impressed in the World Championships with a bronze medal, will take on Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in the opening round.

Drawn in the half that also has world number one Tai Tzu Ying and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin, the London Olympic bronze medallist has her work cut out over the next few days.

French open 2017 .. pic.twitter.com/i8OoUmVSUo — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 23, 2017

Schedule of key matches on Wednesday, October 25

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal vs Line Kjaersfeldt - 3pm local time, 6:30pm IST

PV Sindhu vs Beatriz Corralles - 6:45pm local time, 10:15pm IST

Men's singles

HS Prannoy vs Lee Hyun il - 9am local time, 12:30pm IST

Sai Praneeth vs Khosit Phetpradab - 9:45am local time, 1:15pm IST

Parupalli Kashyap vs Anthony Ginting - 1:30pm local time, 4pm IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Fabian Roth - 6:10pm local time, 9:40pm IST

