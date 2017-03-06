- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
French elections 2017: François Fillon says I am not autistic
François Fillon, the candidate of Les Républicains for the French presidential election kept repeating I am not autistic on TV trying to answer why he was still running for president amidst the corruption suspicions surrounding him.
