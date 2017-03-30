- Play Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course
- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
-
- Play Assad’s hands are ‘stained with the blood of the Syrian people’ claims opposition
- Play Cyclone Debbie batters coastal areas in Australia
- Play The new £1 coin: In numbers
- Play Nick Clegg: Growing gap between what public expects and the reality of Brexit
- Play Theresa May calls United Kingdom an unstoppable force
French election 2017: What you need to know
The French elections will take place across April and May with two rounds, and they are the biggest test for Europe since the British Referendum of June 2016. Will there be a liberal insurgency or a far-right takeover?
Most popular