Having a PC or a tablet with internet connection is essential for your kid's academics these days, but there's a flip side.

If you are going to snatch away that PC or tablet or block internet access on the device to prevent your kid from wandering into the dark web world, think again. It is better to be a smart parent and here's a simple way to do that.

Without having to keep a constant watch on your kid while he or she is browsing the internet, you can install these helpful tools on the PC to prevent them from stumbling into unwanted sites. It is essential the young minds are not exposed to adult content at an early age, but it is equally important to keep them away from such sites as they are common source for malwares, spywares and viruses.

There are several legit parental control softwares in the market, which come with monthly subscriptions to keep your kids' from harm's way. Free porn blocker software can help parents block access to unwanted sites just the same, so we have listed the best tools available for you:

Microsoft Family Safety

Microsoft's Family Safety is a free tool and a part of Windows Essentials. You can use this tool to customise filtering levels, block file downloads, allow or block certain sites, set time limits and restrict access to certain apps.

When your kid tries to access one of the blocked contents, a notification will prompt asking him to send an email to the admin or ask in person. It is best advised to create a standard user account since admin group will have access to uninstall or terminate Family Safety.

PicBlock

This free tool scans any webpage for possible nudity before your kid goes to the site. If the tool finds adult content, it blurs the content by pixelating it. You can set a shortcut key and hide the tool from the settings. The tool also detects any pornographic images on the hard drive.

BlockSmart

BlockSmart is highly secure and is protected with a password. While it blocks any porn site or any other website of your choice, it is impossible to uninstall or unblock the software without its password and username. Sadly, it only works on Internet Explorer.

Qustodio

This free tool blocks websites and also offers to monitor what your kid is browsing. You can login to the family protection portal and customise the settings anytime. You can also cut off internet access on your kid's device after a set period of time.

netCheckPost

A pretty straight forward tool. Download and install netCheckPost and enabling it will automatically start blocking porn websites. You must create a master password during the setup, which will be essential to uninstall or disable the program.