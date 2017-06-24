If you are planning to own Google's smart speaker Google Home, now is the time as you can also avail a free Chromecast device on purchase of the smart Bluetooth speaker. However, it may be noted that the deal is available only in Canada.

Google Home has been available for purchase in Canada for while a while now but it is different this time as it comes with an attractive deal. E-retailer Best Buy Canada is offering a Chromecast device worth $45 on purchase of Google Home that comes with a price tag of $179.99.

The deal also offers free shipping. A Chromecast device will be added when a consumer adds the Google Home to cart. However, only 2 free Chromecasts can be availed per order, which means the offer is restricted to two per customer. Shipping of the smart speaker will begin on June 26.

The offer comes close on the heels of Google Home being offered free on purchase of Pixel XL on Play Store.

Google Home is one of the best smart home devices currently available in the market and a competitor to Amazon Echo. It is a voice-activated smart Bluetooth speaker powered by Google Assistant and one of the best central hubs for a smart home. It provides real-time answers, including weather, traffic, finance, sports and local businesses besides playing music from Google Play Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and others.

On the other hand, Chromecast is a digital media player designed as a small dongle. The Google-developed device enables users with a mobile device or personal computer to initiate and control Internet streaming activities on television and home audio system that support the Google Cast technology.