Football stars are handsomely paid, and if you happen to be a squad player for Real Madrid, money should not be much of a problem as the Spanish giants are one of the richest clubs in the world. Being a giant in world football, there are some major perks for players, at times, as big companies sponsor Real Madrid.

One such sponsor is German car manufacturer, Audi.

The company played an important role in bringing smiles on the faces of Real Madrid stars, who were gifted with Audi car each at a sponsored event in Madrid. Audi had organised this event in order to celebrate their ongoing sponsorship with Real Madrid.

Though the Real Madrid stars were involved in Audi's Formula E simulator races, it was the cars, which they picked during the event that bagged headlines.

With Audi possessing some of the best luxurious cars in the world, Real Madrid players took home some amazing cars. The fashion icon of world football, Cristiano Ronaldo picked Panther Black RS7 Sportback edition to add yet another vehicle in his collection of cars. Zinedine Zidane went ahead with Daytona Gray RS6 Avant Performance.

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid captain picked the R8 Spyder, which is said to be worth £200,000, reported The Sun. However, not all of them decided to go for an expensive car as Marcos Asensio took home Glacier White S5 Coupe worth £49,000.

Though the likes of Cristiano and Ramos must have gone for amazing cars, luxury SUV was the most-sought after by the Real Madrid players with 14 players picking the same.