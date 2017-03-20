One website or the other is blocked in almost every country. Porn sites are perhaps the most commonly blocked, and people in China can't even access some of the world's most popular websites and social media like Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, YouTube, and Snapchat as the government has banned them. But that doesn't mean such websites are inaccessible. People can watch Netflix from anywhere and connect with all websites, including torrents through virtual private network (VPN) app.

VPN is a network that uses public wires to connect to private network. It establishes SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) connection providing an encrypted link between a browser and server, thus ensuring all data remain private.

Also read: This is how China's Great Firewall isolates the public; Pinterest goes down after Google, Facebook, Youtube

Some popular Android VPN free apps that you can use to watch Netflix, and access internet content are Turbo VPN, Opera Free VPN, Hideman VPN, ExpressVPN and Super VPN.

Turbo VPN: It is a free VPN proxy that connects as a hare to unblock sites, WiFi hotspot secure and protect privacy. It can also unblock video not available in your country, protects your network traffic securely without being tracked. The app uses OpenVPN protocols (UDP / TCP) to encrypt data and thus help connect all websites

Opera Free VPN: It blocks ad trackers and lets you change your virtual location, which means you can change your location to a country that doesn't block the content you are looking for. It has the ability to determine WiFi network security level, as well as connection encryption and protection from threats.

Hideman VPN: It ensures privacy and protection of your Internet data with strong 256-bit encryption. It hides your IP, so nobody can know your location.

ExpressVPN: It provides encrypted connection for your Android phone to prevent third parties from snooping or tampering with your traffic. You can change your IP address to almost 100 locations spreading across 78 countries, which means you can watch blocked websites and videos from anywhere.