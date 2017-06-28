Major telecom service provider Vodafone has partnered with Chinese company OnePlus and Finnish firm HMD Global to provide free 4G data to the buyers of its latest handsets -- OnePlus 5, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

Last week, Vodafone had announced that it would give free 45 GB 3G/4G data for five months (9 GB per month) and three months free subscription of Vodafone Play on recharge of 1 GB or above for those who buy OnePlus' flagship OnePlus 5. It said in a statement that "Vodafone Stores in Bengaluru and Delhi will display the newly launched Oneplus 5 where customers can walk in to live the OnePlus 5 experience."

Also read: Can Nokia 3 beat Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Moto G4, Yu Yureka Black in Indian market?

Now, a similar offer is coming to HMD Global's new Nokia smartphones. Vodafone is offering 10 GB data at Rs 251 per month for three months to those who purchase Nokia 6 and recharge it for. The Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 buyers too can avail free 5 GB data at Rs 142 per month for three months. The same offer applies to postpaid subscribers who recharge a minimum 1 GB data pack active on their monthly plan.

It may be noted that the additional data offer with Nokia smartphones is valid across the country but only 2G (not 3G and 4G) in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Nokia 3 and OnePlus 5 are currently available for purchase, while Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are scheduled to hit the stores next month.

Nokia 3 is priced at Rs 9,499, while Nokia 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 12,899 and Nokia 6 at Rs 14,999. All the handsets run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and will get Google's latest firmware Android O.

On the other hand, OnePlus 5 comes in two variants -- 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant priced at Rs 32,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM model priced Rs 34,999. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.