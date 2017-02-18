- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
-
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Freak weather storm kills two in California
Heavy rainfall and strong winds have led to the evacuation of 100 homes in California. The severe storm caused California’s heaviest rainfall in six years. The latest storm follows months of wet weather in the state, ending a drought that began in 2011.
Most popular