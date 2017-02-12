- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
-
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected German president
Former German Vice-Chancellor Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been elected as the new German president. The Social Democrat received 931 of 1,260 votes in parliament. The German president holds little executive power but has representative duties. Steinmeier will succeed Joachim Gauck, who stepped down after serving one five-year term.
Most popular