Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected German president

  • February 12, 2017 22:03 IST
    By Reuters
Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected German president Close
Former German Vice-Chancellor Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been elected as the new German president. The Social Democrat received 931 of 1,260 votes in parliament. The German president holds little executive power but has representative duties. Steinmeier will succeed Joachim Gauck, who stepped down after serving one five-year term.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular