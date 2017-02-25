Francois Hollande calls Trump out on Paris comment

  • February 25, 2017 20:20 IST
    By Reuters
Francois Hollande calls Trump out on Paris comment Close
During a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee US President Trump said Paris is no longer Paris because of immigration. French President Francois Hollande reacted by pointing out the much lower rates of gun crime in France compared to the US.
loading image
IBT TV
Milo Yiannopoulos quits Breitbart after paedophilia controversy
Most popular