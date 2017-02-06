- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
France’s Marine Le Pen launches official campaign
Frances far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen launches her presidential campaign with a vow to fight globalisation and Islamic fundamentalism.
Most popular