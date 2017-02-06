France’s Marine Le Pen launches official campaign

  February 6, 2017
    By Reuters
France's Marine Le Pen launches official campaign
Frances far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen launches her presidential campaign with a vow to fight globalisation and Islamic fundamentalism.
