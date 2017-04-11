A large blaze has ravaged a migrant camp that is home to over a thousand people in north-western France. More than half of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk has been destroyed by a huge fire following violent clashes involving up to 150 people earlier in the evening.
France: Huge fire erupts at Dunkirk migrant camp following clashes
- April 11, 2017 19:41 IST
