An explosion has been reported at EDF's Flamanville nuclear power plant in northern France.

Local media reports state that there is a possibility of some injuries, but no casualties have been reported yet.

Authorities have stated that there is no nuclear contamination risk because of the blast, and there has been no radioactive leak.

Reports state that the blast occurred at around 10 am in the engine room of the Flamanville plant on the French side of the English Channel.

According to firefighters at the spot, an explosion and a fire was reported in the heart of the plant just outside the nuclear zone.

The nuclear plant has two prassurised water reactors that each produce 1.3 GWe and were built in 1986 and 1987. A third reactor is set to be completed by 2018.

More details are awaited.