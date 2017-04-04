Watch as truck drivers in L’Escale restaurant discuss how they feel about the National Front’s Marine Le Pen. They explain that they will likely vote for the candidate because they are tired with the political establishment that they feel has consistently failed them.
- April 4, 2017 18:58 IST
