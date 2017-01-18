The announcement of Fox's new X-Men TV series has created fan frenzy though there are very few details about the film since it was announced in July 2016. The chairman of Fox, however, revealed that an official pilot order will arrive in the next few weeks.

Recently, Lauren Shuler Donner, X-Men producer has dropped another significant clue about the forthcoming project. "Matt's is much more a part of just the world in terms of there are mutants, mutants are hated and there are Sentinels -- though very different from what we've seen before," Donner tells IGN.

"You feel like you're here in the X-Men world. With Legion, we're our own universe. It gives Noah the freedom to do what he wants to do. Because we play with so many different time lines, and we rebooted and not really rebooted and all that, we felt like, OK, we're going to throw it out there and hope the fans accept it."

The Sentinels are the mutant-hunting robots that were featured as the villain in the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Fox's new X-men series follows two ordinary parents, who discover that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to flee a hostile government, the family joins an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Earlier this month, Fox CEO Gary Newman said: "We're deep into development on that. We're expecting a script shortly. The materials we've seen so far have been very, very promising." He also added, "Development across the board this year is a little slower than usual, so we're not, unfortunately, ready to make an announcement about it, but we're very encouraged."