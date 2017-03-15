It seems like Fox's X-Men TV series has received an interesting working title, although it is not confirmed whether the series will carry the same title as official title.

Title:

The show's pilot, which will be directed by X-Men movie director Bryan Singer (X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Days of Future Past), is now titled Gifted. X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner took to social media to share the news.

Why such working title?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gifted is the title of the first volume to Joss Whedon's Astonishing X-Men comic series, which tells the story of a mutant cure.

Cast:

Lauren Donner's tweet has revealed some of the cast members. The Originals actor Joseph Morgan was seen sitting amongst other actors. It was previously announced that actors Stephen Moyer (Reed), Jamie Chung (Blink), Natalie Alyn Lind (Lauren Stewart), and Amy Acker (Kate) will play significant roles in the TV series.

The show will also star Emma Dumont (Lorna Dane/Polaris), Percy Hynes White (his role is still unknown), Blair Redford (Thunderbird), Coby Bell (Jace Turner). But according to Entertainment Weekly, Morgan has not been cast in the series; he was just filling in for the read through. Interestingly, it still remains to be seen which character Morgan was filling in for.

Plot details:

The series will focus on two ordinary parents (Moyer and Acker) who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Previously when the series was announced, Fox CEO Gary Newman had said: "We're deep into development on that. We're expecting a script shortly. The materials we've seen so far have been very, very promising."

"Development across the board this year is a little slower than usual, so we're not, unfortunately, ready to make an announcement about it, but we're very encouraged," he added.

The pilot is written by Matt Nix (Burn Notice). The series is co-produced by both Marvel and Fox. The air date of the series has not been announced yet.