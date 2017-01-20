The fourth episode of Fox's Star saw a number of twists. The biggest twist being Otis finding where Simone lives, stalking her to the show and threatening Star. The episode saw eerie Otis (Simone's foster father) finally dead and Simone and the girls have newer things to look forward to.

Also Read: Star TV show on Fox: Is Queen Latifah the real star of the show?

But the question still remains, who killed Otis? It could be speculated that Carlotta and Rivera killed the man. But it cannot be confirmed because when Star and Carlotta meet Simone, both confess that they know Otis is dead.

If Carlotta killed him, they would have not left the dead body in the car for someone else to find. Knowing Rivera and Carlotta, they would bury evidences rather than leaving them lying around.

However, it could be Alexandra because the episode saw her chase Otis after he confronts Star in the washroom, but there is no follow-up to where she finds him. If she had to do it, she would have been noticed by Simone in the parking area, where the latter held a gun against the foster father.

Also, it was a wound to the chest and it could either be done using a knife, scissor (since it was a hair show) or a gun. Alex had none, or at least the episode showed her not having any.

The person remaining is Cotton. There is a high probability that Cotton did it because she was the first person who headed towards Otis. No one, except Star, knew that Cotton knew about Otis being at the show.

Cotton was also seen taking a hair cutting scissor along as she walked out of the backstage. Alex is not strong enough to drag the body into Otis's car whereas Cotton has dealt with such physical straining work earlier in the past. So it could be that Cotton killed Otis.

Also, the episode ends with the dialogue: "The devil is gone, for now." So is that a hint that there is a bigger devil awaiting the girls? Is Star going to be the next target?

The next episode could possibly see the girls revamping their style and Simone getting a step closer to her mother as she might find achieves of mother's performance tapes. While Hunter Morgan calls Star his girlfriend, Star might throw away the relationship for her musical career. Will Alex follow Star's steps? To know more, watch Star on Fox on 25 January, Wednesday, at 9/8c.