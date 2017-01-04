From the creator of Empire, Lee Daniels, comes another new show, Star. Fox's new show Star is set to air its second episode on January 4 following the pilot episode broadcasted in December. Based on a girl band, Star, also the titular hero, her sister Simone and best friend Alexandra, the show deals with the life of three girls, their struggles and their secrets.

Star TV show on Fox: Is Queen Latifah the real star of the show?

Spoiler alert: The first episode ended on three girls coming together to put up a performance for Hunter Morgan (played by Chad James Buchanan), Jahil Rivera's godson and young NFL star. On one hand the girls have finally taken the first step closer towards their dream, but on the other side the creators reveal that Simone's foster father is not dead as he wakes up in a hospital and is interrogated by the police about the attack.

Titled 'The Devil You Know', the second episode is likely to reveal a big secret that could possibly destroy the group. The second episode will see Star, Alexandra and Simone working on a demo to perform at a music festival when they encounter Alexandra's father Roland Crane and his wife, Rose in the town. The couple threatens to reveal a secret that could destroy the group.

The episode will also see a turn of events when Simone's foster father gets back to action. Will he reveal Simone and Star's secret or will he let it go?

Meanwhile, Carlotta and Jahil are trying to keep their own secrets under wraps as someone's life hangs in the balance. Starring Queen Latifah as Carlotta Brown, Benjamin Bratt as Jahil Rivera, Jude Demorest as Star Davis, Ryan Destiny as Alexandra, Brittany O'Grady as Simone Davis, the new episode airs at 9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT on Fox.

You can stream the entire episode on Fox's website or you can click here.