A 26-year-old man was allegedly sodomised and attacked with a stone by four men in Monkey Park in Govindpuri area of south east Delhi on January 29, the police said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that the victim knew one of the accused, while he saw the other three accused for the first time on the day of the incident. The man accused the four of them for allegedly overpowering him following which they took him to a jungle and sodomised him.

The officer added that when the victim, who was on his way to Sangam Vihar to meet his aunt around 9 pm, protested against the assault, the accused attacked him with a stone and then fled from the spot. One of the accused had called him when he was crossing Monkey Park, the police told PTI.

The 26-year-old managed to lodge a complaint against the four of them following which the police took him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. He is out of danger.

The victim, who lives at the Tughlakabad Extension, has identified all the four accused and they are likely to be arrested soon, the officer further added. The police suspect that the accused were addicted to alcohol.

The police registered a case under section 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code.