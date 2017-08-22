The Abu Dhabi police have arrested four people including a woman after a video of her having a conversation with one of the arrested men was uploaded on the Internet last week.

The four had been detained as the video was "offensive to Emirati culture".

The six-minute long video which was shot, edited and uploaded on a YouTube Channel featured the young woman and a man having a conversation inside a car. The other two men were filming the video.

It was then edited and posted on the personal YouTube account of the accused.

'Offensive' video?

The video, which was termed 'offensive', has earned a lot of flak from the social media users. According to UAE culture, men and women who aren't from the same family are banned from meeting alone - without a family chaperone.

The footage "was contrary to the values, norms and traditions of the UAE society and that raised a wave of worry among the viewers," the Abu Dhabi Police was quoted as saying by Step Feed.

Brigadier General Tariq Khalfan Al Ghoul, Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigations Department at Abu Dhabi Police, said actions featured in the video not only violated Abu Dhabi's laws, but was also unacceptable because they are unethical and offensive to society.

The two men who filmed the video has been charged with "reckless behaviour"

The video has hence been taken down.

However, the accused said their intention was to warn young women against going out with strangers they have met on social media.

Meanwhile, another video shared by a woman from Saudi Arabia defying state laws had instead earned her a lot of support.

The Saudi woman had posted a video of herself in a miniskirt and crop top walking around an empty historic fort in Ushaiager of the Najd province in July. Though she was arrested later, a large section of the Twitterati had hailed her for her courage.