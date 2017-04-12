Chocolate isnt typically considered a healthy food and its clear that gorging on chocolate bars and sweets isnt necessarily recommended. However, in the past year alone, studies published in high-profile scientific journals have shown that chocolate consumption was linked with reduced cognitive decline, improved athletic performance, lower risk of heart disease, and health benefits for type 2 diabetes patients.
Four health benefits of eating chocolate
