Shares of hospital chain Fortis Healthcare gained 9.29 percent on Monday to close at Rs 203 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) apparently on a bulk deal involving 73 lakh shares. Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) sold 73,04,455 shares at Rs 190.66 apiece, valuing the deal at about Rs 139 crore.

As of March 31, 2017, Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) held 1,58,13,042 shares, or 3.05 percent, of the total equity capital of Fortis Healthcare.

Fortis has 45 healthcare facilities (including those under development) in India, Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka with 45 healthcare facilities with about 10,000 potential beds, in addition to 314 diagnostic centres.

In an earnings preview, ICICI Securities said that Fortis Healthcare is likely to report 2.4 percent sequential growth in net profit to Rs 34.7 crore while revenues are expected to rise 4.3 percent to Rs 1,182 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex closed 0.16 percent lower at 29,413 and the NSE Nifty ended at 9,139. Shares that hit 52-week high included Natco Pharma, DLF, Century Textiles, Petronet LNG, Piramal Enterprises and LIC Housing Finance.

The weak trade was attributed to global cues, especially the rising geo-political tension in the Korean peninsula after North Korea started flexing its military muscle last week.

"Weak global markets on account of geo-political tensions had negative impact in the market. However, there was stocks specific action in the market. Broader market was positive as Mid-cap and small-cap stocks were in limelight," Motilal Oswal Securities said in a note.

The Indian rupee closed at 64.52 to the US dollar on Monday, down 11 paise from Friday closing.

India's gems and jewellery exports rose in 2016-17 in comparison to the preceding fiscal.