Fort Lauderdale shooting: Suspect in custody for killing 5, wounding 8

  • January 7, 2017 14:18 IST
Police officials in Florida, US, are questioning the suspect, thought to be a mentally disturbed man, after he fired shots at a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale international airport. The attacker, Esteban Santiago, will make his first appearance in court on 9 January and is expected to face federal charges for the crime committed.
