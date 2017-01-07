- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Fort Lauderdale shooting: Suspect in custody for killing 5, wounding 8
Police officials in Florida, US, are questioning the suspect, thought to be a mentally disturbed man, after he fired shots at a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale international airport. The attacker, Esteban Santiago, will make his first appearance in court on 9 January and is expected to face federal charges for the crime committed.
