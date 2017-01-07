- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting victim rescued by paramedics
A victim of a shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport on 6 January awaits treatment by ambulance services. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple casualties.
Most popular