Following Nico Rosberg's retirement at the end of the 2016 Formula One season, Lewis Hamilton was tipped to be the favourite to win the world championship this year. But the three-time world champion might not have it easy considering the way Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel have started this season.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel wins Australian GP 2017: Ferrari are fast, ready for Hamilton battle; Ricciardo suffers nightmare

Ferrari were the only team who were able to match Mercedes for pace during pre-season testing. Hamilton said before the start of this season that Ferrari were hiding their true pace, and he was right. Vettel had a 10-second lead on Hamilton when he won the 2017 Australian Grand Prix and despite Ferrari proving to be the faster car so far, Hamilton said that he is hungrier than ever to reclaim his Formula One title.

Hamilton described his title challenge against Vettel as 'The Best against The Best' and while Hamilton is on the back foot at the moment, he will certainly have a point to prove in the next race at the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix. The Brit stopped over at Abu Dhabi and enjoyed a little sandboarding but is determined to get some rest and come back stronger than ever for the next race of the season.

"I'm going home after this. Usually I stay out in Asia and train in the hot weather but I'll rest and make sure I come back fighting for the next race. I believe I can win and want to do that for the team and the fans," The Express quoted Hamilton as saying.

"I had a fantastic fight the last few years and obviously last year was the closest that I had. But I want to win the world championship more than ever before, and while you would think the hunger could not be any more it has frickin doubled."

Hamilton added that his discipline has improved in terms of his training and that he is more specific with his diet, sleep, and the other important things.

"For example, I trained myself this year. That was a challenge I set myself," he added. Can you have the motivation to do it yourself and get yourself ready and turn up? I have and I am going to continue to work because there is going to be some really tough races this year."