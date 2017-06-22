The 2017 Formula One season takes drivers to Baku next for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 this weekend. This is set to be the eighth race of the season and only the second race in Azerbaijan. The first race was won by the now retired Nico Rosberg so we will be seeing a new winner when the race commences this weekend.

With seven races already completed, the battle for the drivers and constructors championship has already been decided. But the drivers have been complaining about the blue flag procedure, saying it has become more difficult to overtake backmarkers this season.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas should target another one-two finish in Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

So far Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen have complained about it and the FIA have decided to make a few changes for the race this weekend. The Ferrari driver said he faced problems during the Monaco Grand Prix while Max felt the blue flag rules had nearly cost him the chance of a podium finish in China.

The rule for backmarkers states that when the lead car is closing in on them they should get a pre-warning from their team, and ahead of the 2017 season an official automatic trigger point for blue flags and lights in the cockpit was reduced from 1.5s to 1.0s.

Now, after having listened to the drivers, F1 race director Charlie Whiting has decided to change the blue flag procedure for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The blue flags and lights will now be triggered at 1.2s rather than 1.0s.The FIA are set to review these changes during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and will see if this is a good solution or if they need to make more changes.

Whiting also sent a message to all the F1 teams that read: "When the faster car is within 1.2s of the car about to be lapped blue flags will be shown to the slower car (in addition to blue light panels, blue cockpit lights and a message on the timing monitors) and the driver must allow the following driver to overtake at the first available opportunity."

Apart from that, a number of changes have also been made to the Baku City Circuit. At Turns 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 and 15, the walls at the end of the run-off have been moved further back, in order to provide additional space.

Improvements have been made to the TecPro barriers at Turns 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 15 by the addition of new blocks in front of the previous arrays, and finally, kerbs have been removed from the exit of Turn 1, the apexes of Turns 3 and 5, and the pit exit/circuit divider, and have been replaced by paint.