With pre-season testing set to start at the end of February and the first race of the 2017 Formula One season set to commence on March 26 with the Australian Grand Prix, Formula One teams have finally revealed who their drivers will be.

Also read: Formula One 2017 complete schedule list

Following Nico Rosberg's shock retirement at the end of last season, a lot of drivers have switched teams and a lot of young and new faces have made the move to Formula One this season.

One of the biggest moves this season was no doubt Valtteri Bottas' move to Mercedes to take over the vacant seat left by Rosberg. Also, Felipe Massa's decision to come out of retirement was another big news. Williams initially signed 2016 European Formula 3 Championship winner Lance Stroll to take the Brazilian's place, but after Bottas made the move to Mercedes, they decided to re-sign Massa.

Estaban Ocon moved to Force India this season, after German racer Nico Hülkenberg opted to move to Renault. 2015 GP2 Series champion Stoffel Vandoorne was signed by McLaren this season, after Jenson Button decided to take a sabbatical from racing this year, but will remain the team's reserve driver.

Also, there will only be 10 teams competing in the 2017 Formula One season instead of 11 after the Manor F1 team went into administration as the team could not find any potential buyers.

Here is the complete list of drivers and their teams:

Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel (GER) and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN)

Force India: Sergio Perez (MEX) and Estaban Ocon (FRA)

Hass: Romain Grosjean (FRA) and Kevin Magnussen (DEN)

McLaren: Fernando Alonso (ESP) and Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL)

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (GBR) and Valtteri Bottas FIN)

Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) and Max Vestappen (NED)

Renault: Nico Hülkenberg (GER) and Jolyon Palmer (GBR)

Sauber: Marcus Ericsson (SWE) and Pascal Wehrlein (GER)

Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat (RUS) and Carlos Sainz Jr. (ESP)

Williams: Felipe Massa (BRA) and Lance Stroll (CAN)