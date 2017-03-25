The Formula One season hits full throttle in 2017 with the Australian Grand Prix, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari looking to gain the early upper hand for the race by making their mark in qualifying on Saturday.

Muay Thai, Hamilton's mantra for Aus GP success

Lewis Hamilton, expectedly, was the fastest in the free practice sessions in Melbourne on Friday, with the former world champion looking to lay down an early marker.

However, as Ferrari and Red Bull have shown in testing, they are set to be a bigger force this season, which means Hamilton and Mercedes might not have it all their way.

Hopefully, that is the case, because what F1 really needs is proper competition, and not just between teammates.

While Valtteri Bottas should, eventually, once he gets comfortable with his new car, challenge Hamilton for the world championship, so should Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

In free practice two on Friday, Hamilton topped the timesheets, with Vettel putting up the second fastest time, albeit more than half a second behind. That was pretty good, though, considering the German only managed the sixth fastest time in FP1.

Bottas was third, with Raikkonen, Ricciardo and Verstappen following behind.

If all six of them end up competing, it should make for a riveting Australian Grand Prix 2017.

"If I recap my day I would say that we have had some minor issues in the morning that kept us occupied, but in the afternoon it definitely was running smoother," Vettel said.

"In regards to the balance of the car I am not fully happy – there is definitely potential to improve, and we will. In the end it is just a time on a time sheet, and that on a Friday. Nothing more. We will try some things for (Saturday) and I could imagine finding some time.

"We've made a huge leap forward compared to last season, that is for sure. Still, I am not totally satisfied. As I said before, the balance doesn't feel one hundred per cent right."

When and where to watch live

The Australian GP qualifying session is set to begin at 11.30am IST, 5pm AEDT, 6am GMT, 2am ET. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Star Sports SelectHD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV: Ten. Live Streaming: Ten Play.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

UK: TV: Sky Sports F1. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports, Sky Go.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play.