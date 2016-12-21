Lewis Hamilton will be determined to win the Drivers Championship again after losing out to Nico Rosberg last season.
Lewis Hamilton will be determined to win the Drivers Championship again after losing out to Nico Rosberg last season.Reuters

The new Formula One season is set to kick off on March 26 with the Australian Grand Prix being the first race as usual and it will end on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.

The new season will have 20 races instead of 21 as the the German Grand Prix was removed from the calendar after organisers of the Hockenheimring and Nurburgring circuits were unable to agree to commercial terms with Formula One Management.

The Chinese and Bahrain Grand Prix have also swapped places for the new season and the European Grand Prix will now be called the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Here is the complete Schedule for the 2017 Formula One season:

Round Grand Prix Circuit Date
1 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne 26 March
2 Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai 9 April
3 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir 16 April
4 Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom, Sochi 30 April
5 Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona 14 May
6 Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo 28 May
7 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal 11 June
8 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit, Baku 25 June
9 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring, Spielberg 9 July
10 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone 16 July
11 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring, Budapest 30 July
12 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot 27 August
13 Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza 3 September
14 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore 17 September
15 Malaysian Grand Prix Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur 1 October
16 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Race Course, Suzuka 8 October
17 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas 22 October
18 Mexican Grand Prix Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City 29 October
19 Brazilian Grand Prix Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo 12 November
20 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi 26 November
Also read