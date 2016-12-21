The new Formula One season is set to kick off on March 26 with the Australian Grand Prix being the first race as usual and it will end on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.
The new season will have 20 races instead of 21 as the the German Grand Prix was removed from the calendar after organisers of the Hockenheimring and Nurburgring circuits were unable to agree to commercial terms with Formula One Management.
The Chinese and Bahrain Grand Prix have also swapped places for the new season and the European Grand Prix will now be called the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Here is the complete Schedule for the 2017 Formula One season:
|Round
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Date
|1
|Australian Grand Prix
|Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne
|26 March
|2
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
|9 April
|3
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
|16 April
|4
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi Autodrom, Sochi
|30 April
|5
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona
|14 May
|6
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
|28 May
|7
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
|11 June
|8
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku City Circuit, Baku
|25 June
|9
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
|9 July
|10
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
|16 July
|11
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring, Budapest
|30 July
|12
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot
|27 August
|13
|Italian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza
|3 September
|14
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
|17 September
|15
|Malaysian Grand Prix
|Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur
|1 October
|16
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka International Race Course, Suzuka
|8 October
|17
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|22 October
|18
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
|29 October
|19
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
|12 November
|20
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
|26 November