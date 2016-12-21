The new Formula One season is set to kick off on March 26 with the Australian Grand Prix being the first race as usual and it will end on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.

The new season will have 20 races instead of 21 as the the German Grand Prix was removed from the calendar after organisers of the Hockenheimring and Nurburgring circuits were unable to agree to commercial terms with Formula One Management.

The Chinese and Bahrain Grand Prix have also swapped places for the new season and the European Grand Prix will now be called the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Here is the complete Schedule for the 2017 Formula One season: