Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was brilliant during the qualifying session, attaining tpole position for the Austrian Grand Prix main race. But, it is not going to be an easy task to hold onto that position throughout the race with Sebastian Vettel and he Lewis Hamilton down his neck in second and third position.

With Vettel, Hamilton and Bottas been consistent this season, this race is going to be interesting, and it could be anyone's race on Sunday. A small mistake here or there could be a difference between a win and loss in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Bottas should be pleased the way he drove his car, and has looked in fine shape this Austrian Grand Prix. Vettel was also happy with his outcome, and will look to win his fourth race of the season. The Germans expect a good race.

"The car was really good, last qualifying also for the last run, but then it was a bit of anti-climax with the yellow flags but yeah, very happy. It's a great track, shame it's a bit short but really enjoyable with a lot of high speed corners and the car's been really phenomenal so looking forward to tomorrow. Should be a good race," Formula One quoted Vettel as saying.

Hamilton is the defending Austrian Grand Prix champion, and the star will be keen to make early in roads, and hope for a great start.

However, this race is not only going to be about the trio.

Agreed, they are favourites, but then there is no way Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo can be taken lightly. These drivers will look to pounce if the drivers ahead of the grid make any error.

One can expect a quality race with some speed corners, and with drivers in good form, it is all about consistency in Austrian Grand Prix.

Where to watch live

The Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled for 2 pm local time, 5:30pm IST and 8:00am EST. Live streaming and TV options.

India: TV: Star Sports SelectHD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports F1. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play.

Australia: TV: Ten HD. Live Streaming: Ten Play.