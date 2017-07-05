Freedom and independence to live your life in the United States of America, the land of opportunity -- that is exactly what the 4th of July or the American Independence Day signifies, doesn't it?

Taking a cue, American model and reality TV star Barbara Jean Blank-Souray -- better known as Kelly Kelly during her stint with the WWE -- grabbed major eyeballs with her Instagram posts celebrating the American Independence Day on July 4.

Whose ready for July 4th to be here already!??? ?????What are your plans this Independence Day!?? A post shared by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

The former WWE Diva, who currently plays an ambassadorial role in the WWE, went topless with only the USA flag covering her modesty!

Her special way of celebrating the big day.

#merica?? #happy4thofjuly A post shared by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Kelly Kelly contested in a lot of pro wrestling matches back in the day when she was full-time with the WWE between 2006 and 2012. She was known for notable feuds with Beth Phoenix, Layla, Nikki Bella, Eve Torres and so on.

More details about Kelly Kelly

Real name: Barbara Jean Blank-Souray (Barbie Blank Souray)

Born: January 15, 1987, in the United States

WWE stint: 2006 - 2012

Championships held: WWE Divas Championship (once - won after defeating Nikki Bella in June 2011)

Marital life: Married