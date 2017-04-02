The highly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather seems to be edging closer with the fight being targeted for September. Though no official confirmation has been made by either McGregor or Mayweather, the bout is expected to happen and Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has weighed in and given his opinion.

Also read: Conor McGregor the next Arnold Schwarzenegger

McGregor said in an interview recently that the fight is 'very close' to being officially booked. Weidman, too, thinks so as he said the fight is '100 percent' going to happen. The All-America said that he is expecting an amazing boxing match between two of the biggest stars in combat sport.

"So Mayweather and McGregor is going to happen. 100 percent. That's a fact. I was just like everybody else. I thought it was a joke of a fight. Obviously McGregor has no chance in that fight. But everyone's still going to pay to watch it because it's Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is going to talk," MMA Mania quoted Weidman as saying.

"He's going to say things to Floyd Mayweather that no one has ever said to him before. He's going to have Floyd Mayweather's head spinning. It's going to be insane. It's going to be an amazing event."

While this fight is expected to be the highest grossing pay per view in history, a lot of pundits have said that McGregor will be no match for Mayweather inside the boxing ring. However, Weidman thinks otherwise as he feels the Irishman's size advantage is going to play a big role when the two fighters square off.

"Mayweather is going to be such a small man next to Conor. This guy is a giant. You have to realize that Conor McGregor was the biggest 145-pound fighter the UFC has ever had. He cut so much weight to make 145 pounds. He's going to be so big and so heavy," Weidman said.

"He's going to be so much longer and taller than Floyd Mayweather. His head is going to be so much bigger. It's just two completely different animals."