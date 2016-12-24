Former Tamil Nadu chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao was admitted to the ICU ward of Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai on Friday night after he complained of chest pain. Rao was sacked as the chief secretary on December 22 following an I-T raid at his residence and office that led to the recovery of Rs 30 lakh in new notes and 5 kg of gold, along with documents with details of undisclosed assets worth Rs 5 crore.

The Income Tax department conducted a raid at the residences of Rao and his son Vivek in Chennai and also at his office at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The raids began at 5:30 am with over 20 officials searching Rao's property. I-T officials carried out raids at 14 places. The Tamil Nadu Police and CRPF personnel were also present in his office at the Secretariat.

Raids were also carried out at the houses of Rao's son in Thiruvanmiyur and daughter in Manapakkam near the Chennai international airport.

A huge amount of the cash and gold were recovered from Vivek's house and his in-laws' residence in Chittoor. According to sources, multiple cellphones, SIM cards and documents were recovered from Rao's office.