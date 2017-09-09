With India set to play a limited overs home series against Australia, all eyes will be on the selectors to find out if they make any changes to the Virat Kohli-led side.

Having demolished Sri Lanka with a historic 9-0 clean sweep of the tour (3 Tests, 5 ODIs, 1 T20I), the BCCI selection panel might be tempted to retain the same combination.

However, there could be a couple of changes as the MSK Prasad-chaired committee looks to rotate players keeping mind the busy season and the ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

The big question ahead of the selectors' meeting next week is whether veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh will get a lifeline to resurrect his illustrious international career.

India and Australia will play five ODIs and three T20Is from Septemer 17 in Chennai.

While the left-hander is sweating it out to keep himself fit for the forthcoming domestic season, he could not find a spot in the three teams for Duleep Trophy (four-day pink ball matches) and also the Board President's XI one-day squad for a warm-up match against Australia in Chennai on September 12.

The 35-year-old Yuvraj has not played for India since the ODI against West Indies in North Sound on June 30 this year.

The Punjab star is known to rise when written off. Comebacks are not new to him.

Is there another return for India's 2011 World Cup hero? Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More certainly thinks so.

"I will not say anything about any player (on making comebacks)," More told "International Business Times, India" when asked about Yuvraj, who has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

"Everybody doubted Yuvraj about his return and he played again (for India). It is upto an individual how he motivates himself and returns. He is talented, you cannot doubt about his performance. He can make a comeback," he added.

More, as a former chairman of selection panel, knows about player comebacks.

According to him, age should not be a factor in deciding a cricketer's career. He cited the example of left-arm paceman Ashish Nehra.

"As a former selector, I look at a player as to how fit he is and not about his age. Ashish Nehra is a good example on how he made a comeback," he said.

Though Yuvraj's fitness standards have fallen in recent times, the answer to his India comeback will be known next week.

Even if he misses out on Australia series, Yuvraj could still keep his hopes alive as New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to arrive in India later this year.