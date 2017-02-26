- Play Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir makes landmark visit to Iraq
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
-
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
Former Prime Minister attacked during Nemtsov memorial march in Moscow
A former Russian prime minister was attacked during a march for murdered opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow on February 26. Nemtsov was killed on February 27, 2015. Mikhail Kasyanov was attending the march when a liquid was thrown in his face.
Most popular