Former President of Gambia Yahya Jammeh leaves the country after election defeat

  • January 22, 2017 16:00 IST
    By Reuters
The Gambia’s former president Yahya Jammeh has finally left the country. He flew out of the capital Banjul after 22 years in power. Jammeh has gone to live in exile in Equatorial Guinea. His successor, Adama Barrow, was inaugurated in Senegal. Jammeh initially refused to step down. Several West African armies had entered The Gambia to remove Jammeh as president.
