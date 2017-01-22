- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Former President of Gambia Yahya Jammeh leaves the country after election defeat
The Gambia’s former president Yahya Jammeh has finally left the country. He flew out of the capital Banjul after 22 years in power. Jammeh has gone to live in exile in Equatorial Guinea. His successor, Adama Barrow, was inaugurated in Senegal. Jammeh initially refused to step down. Several West African armies had entered The Gambia to remove Jammeh as president.
Most popular