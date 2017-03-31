Former Power Rangers actor Ricardo Medina Jr was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, March 30, for killing his roommate Josh Sutter in January 2015.

The 38-year-old Puerto Rican actor was booked with murder charges and would have received a maximum sentencing of 11 years in jail. Since he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted an allegation of using a sword for murder earlier this month, his punishment was reduced to just over half of the absolute most he could have received.

The Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Daviann Mitchell hit the Power Rangers Wild Force star with six years in state prison and the father of Josh Sutter welcomed the verdict. "We also hope that everyone that looks at Ricardo from now on will never see him as a celebrity but as nothing more than a cold-blooded killer," he told Deadline.

Ricardo Medina, who was staying with the 36-year-old Sutter in their Green Valley home, got involved in a heated argument with his roommate on January 31, 2015 after the latter criticised Medina's girlfriend for parking her vehicle in an inappropriate manner.

Although Cole Evans a.k.a the Red Wild Force Ranger from Power Rangers Wild Force decided to end the verbal encounter and spend some time with his lover, Sutter followed him to the bedroom and it provoked the actor to stab him with a sword.

After realising that his roommate died, Medina called 911 and told the police that it was an act of self-defence. So he was set free after the first court hearing and he apologised to Sutter's family through a press conference.

But the prosecution filed murder charges against him after a thorough investigation on January 14, 2016, and he was in custody for more than a year.