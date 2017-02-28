Former American football star OJ Simpson could be released from prison within months, despite serving less than third of his 33-year-long sentence. Reports state that he will be also free to cash in on his multi-million dollar National Football League (NFL) pension.

Simpson has just served nine years of his prison sentence after he was jailed for a number of crimes including robbery and kidnapping in 2008. Reports state that a parole board hearing scheduled for July 3 is expected to recommend Simpson's release based on good behaviour, the Independent reported.

If the board votes in Simpson's favour, it could mean that the 69-year-old could be free from imprisonment as early as October 3, which is the earliest possible date of his release.

Reports state the former football star has to attain recommendations from at least four of the seven commissioners at the hearing for his release. Las Vegas' criminal defence attorney Daniel Hill is confident that he will secure those recommendations.

"He's the kind of person who gets paroled. He has done a significant amount of time and, by all accounts, hasn't caused any problems," Hill told The Daily Express.

Simpson was also controversially cleared of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her lover Ron Goldman, who were brutally stabbed to death in 1995.

The football player became famous after he got into the NFL in the late 1960s. Simpson was also later immortalised in the sport's Hall of Fame. He later went on to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

Simpson is currently serving his term at the Lovelock Correctional Centre in Nevada, and has reportedly amassed a fortune because of his NFL pension which gives him almost £20,000 per month.