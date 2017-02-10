Young Chinese heartthrob and former EXO member Kris a.k.a Wu Yifan has been selected for the 15th annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. He will be showcasing his basketball skills during the exhibition game.

Watch NBA All-Star Celebrity game online: live streaming and TV information

The star-studded event, organised by National Basketball Association in association with popular sports channel ESPN, will kick-off with a live broadcast from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, US, on Friday, February 17, at 7pm EST.

This year, the two teams are being divided into East and West, respectively. While SportsCenter host Michael Smith will be the guest coach for West Team, East Team will be trained by the popular sports journalist Jemele Hill.

Wu Yifan will be part of Jemele Hill's East Team and his teammates are former NBA D-League player and social media star Brandon Armstrong, actor cum recording artist Nick Cannon, musician Win Butler, Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry, NBA2K TV personality Rachel DeMita, actor cum recording artist Ansel Elgort, media personality Peter Rosenberg, Basketball legend Oscar Schmidt, actor Caleb McLaughlin, WNBA player Lindsay Whalen and NBA legend Jason Williams.

The players for Michael Smith's West Team are NBA legend Baron Davis, actor cum model Jiang Jinfu, recording artist Andy Grammer, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, actor cum recording artist Romeo Miller, Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker, actor cum comedian Hasan Minhaj, celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, actor cum recording artist Master P as well as actors Miles Brown, Tom Cavanagh and Anthony Mackie.

The official coaches for Jemele Hill's East Team are Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry and recording artist Fat Joe. Michael Smith's West Team will be trained by Golden State Warriors member Draymond Green and television personality Rocsi Diaz.