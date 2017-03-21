- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
Former CIA chief: Donald Trump should apologise to Barack Obama for wiretapping claims
Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Leon Panetta says U.S. President Donald Trump should apologise to former President Barack Obama over false allegation of wiretapping. FBI Director James Comey told a congressional hearing on 20 March that he had seen no evidence to support a claim by Trump that Obama had wiretapped his campaign headquarters in Manhattans Trump Tower.
