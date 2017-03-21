Former CIA chief: Donald Trump should apologise to Barack Obama for wiretapping claims

  • March 21, 2017 16:45 IST
    By Reuters
Former CIA chief: Donald Trump should apologise to Barack Obama for wiretapping claims Close
Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Leon Panetta says U.S. President Donald Trump should apologise to former President Barack Obama over false allegation of wiretapping. FBI Director James Comey told a congressional hearing on 20 March that he had seen no evidence to support a claim by Trump that Obama had wiretapped his campaign headquarters in Manhattans Trump Tower.
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump says North Korea's Kim Jong-Un is 'acting very, very badly'
Most popular