Former chancellor George Osborne appointed editor of Evening Standard
Former UK chancellor and current Conservative MP George Osborne has been appointed new editor of London newspaper the Evening Standard. Osborne reportedly plans to continue his duties as an MP for Tatton, a constituency located in the north-west of England, while working at Londons Standard. The right-wing leaning newspaper is the most read free newspaper in the capital, with a circulation of around 880,000.
