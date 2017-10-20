A former British model Natasha Prince has accused superstar magician David Blaine of rape.

"Officers from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape," Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Adding, "The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue."

Blaine has reportedly denied all the accusations through his attorney: "My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004."

According to a report of The Daily Beast, Blaine allegedly raped Prince "at a private home in London's Chelsea neighbourhood in the summer of 2004, months after her 21st birthday."

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Prince explained how she met the magician at a nightclub in Wellington in June or July of 2004.

The former model claimed that the night after they met, Blaine called her to invite her to a party. But, upon her refusal, he offered to send a car.

"I thought, 'OK, he must really like me," said Prince. "It wasn't too far a drive—it was in Chelsea... We pulled up to this mansion—there were electronic gates, and it really intimidated me. It was like an embassy, with 20 or 30 rooms, and I took an elevator up to the third or fourth floor."

She went on to say that Blaine received her at the door and ushered her into a small living room. After a small conversation, Prince said, Blaine disappeared into the kitchen and returned with a vodka and soda "in a tall crystal glass."

At some point, Blaine tricked her to go to the adjacent bedroom as he wanted to show something. "I remember carrying my drink, because I assumed we were coming back," she said. "I guess I thought we might look at a view or something."

"I followed him, and we went into the bedroom, and it's dark. I told him right away when he texted me that I was working tomorrow. So I was thinking maybe we would have a sort of intimate conversation somewhere else for five or 10 minutes.

"But he spun around quite quickly and said, 'Kiss me.' I did kiss him. And then he said, 'Finish your drink' and took the glass from me and put it on the table, and that's really the last thing I remember."

The former British model continued: "At some point, I was on the bed, face-forward, and he was behind me. I think it woke me up a little bit, because I'd never had that [a**l sex] done to me before. I remember moving around a lot. I was limp, and I was very floaty; I was in and out of a deep sleep.

"When I woke up, I was very relaxed—very stoned. The lights were on, and I was naked. He was shirtless at the end of the bed. And when I looked at him, he said, 'You have really nice t**s.' ... He was just folding clothes, walking around. He didn't kiss me or anything."

Prince had a short span of the modelling career. Beginning at 15, she concluded her modelling career at the age of 24, after being the cover girl of 25 different magazines.

Explaining further why it took 13 years to lodge a complaint, Prince said: "You have to understand, my interpretation was that it was my fault. I didn't think of it as rape."

"And then I was so ashamed and worried about everyone knowing in New York. I was just so scared of being around them: 'Everyone thinks I'm a slut.' I had always protected myself and my reputation. I considered myself a classy girl from a nice British family. I had standards. I wasn't the type to sleep around."

Prince filed a police complaint at Kensington Police Station in December 2016 where she was accompanied by her father.