MSNBC contributor Mark Halperin has been released from his position, following sexual harassment allegations. A CNN report alleges 5 women came forward against Halperin, describing cases of harassment while at ABC News. The allegations include inappropriate touching and sexual advances by Halperin. Halperin has issued an apology for his actions.
Former ABC News political director Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment
- October 26, 2017 21:12 IST
