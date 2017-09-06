The battle of bezel-less smartphones has just begun as companies like Samsung, Xiaomi and LG have pioneered the trend while giants like Apple are set to jump on the bandwagon soon. While Samsung continued the trend with the new Galaxy Note8, Xiaomi is preparing to unleash its next-generation bezel-less smartphone, the Mi Mix 2, next week.

Yes, the full screen phones are highly expected to be the mainstream in the worldwide smartphone market in the second half of this year as most of the manufacturers have joined the bezel-less war one after another. Smartphone maker Blackview, based in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, is also getting ready with its new zero-bezel handset, which will be the company's next flagship smartphone.

The device, dubbed the Blackview S8, resembles Samsung's Galaxy S8, based on a video teaser released by the company. However, the Blackview S8 is touted as the world's first bezel-less phone with four cameras -- two front-facing ones and two on the back.

The phone, which is expected to hit stores in the near future, comes with a 5.7-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 720 x 1440 pixel resolution. The company also said that the Blackview S8 would sport a slim and compact body, would offer "great features" for a low price.

Although the company didn't reveal Blackview S8's price, it's safe to assume that the phone will be comparatively cheaper than many of the bezel-less handsets currently available in the market.

When it comes to the official video teaser, it shows the evolution of handsets, from cellphones with huge bezels to smartphones with rather chunky bezels, to the Blackview S8 with a significantly high screen-to-body ratio. The video also suggests that the device may sport on-screen buttons.

Blackview is yet to announce other details of the Blackview S8. We will come up with more information from the company in the coming weeks.