Every Christmas, Santa Claus brings presents and good wishes to children who have been good, or so it is believed, making Christmas one of the most eagerly awaited holiday seasons of the year.

But Christmas is not always associated with the 'ho ho ho' man. We have listed below five countries where children fear evil forces on Christmas.

Austria – Naughty children live in fear of Krampus, a horned, half-goat, half-demon-like figure, during Christmas season. It is believed that Krampus beats naughty children with birch branches. Krampus is also feared by children in Bavaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia and Northern Italy

Norway - Norwegians hide their brooms on Christmas Eve so that witches and other evil spirits don't steal them and play mischievous tricks on people.

Denmark – Children in Denmark make sure to leave a bowl of porridge for Nisse, a mischievous elf, so that he wouldn't play pranks on them. It is believed that Nisse steals presents left out for children if he isn't offered porridge or pudding.

Greece - Kalikantzaroi, a half-human half-animal mythical creatures, is believed to surface during the 12 days of Christmas, and one way people can prevent the Kalikantzaroi from entering their homes is by keeping a log burning throughout the night.

Iceland - The Jólakötturinn, or Yule Cat, is a furious feline who lurks in the snow during Christmas looking for humans to devour. The feline's main prey are people who are wearing scruffy clothes.

Also, instead of Santa Claus, children in Iceland look forward to visits from each of the 13 Yule Lads. It is believed that the 13 Yule Lads get good children gifts, and naughty children are left with rotten potatoes in their shoes.